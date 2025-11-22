China Reviews Major Electric Bus Aid Proposal For Sri Lanka

China is currently reviewing a proposed aid project intended to supply Sri Lanka with a fleet of electric buses, an initiative which Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, announced on 21st of November marks a significant new phase in bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the 2025 China Aid Training Alumni Reception in Colombo, the Ambassador confirmed that this project is under study following a request from Sri Lanka and represents a part of the expanding development programs between the two nations. He characterized the relationship between China and Sri Lanka as having reached“a new starting point,” buttressed by recent high-level exchanges and tangible progress on joint ventures.

Ambassador Qi Zhenhong highlighted that the foundation for future cooperation was clearly set by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to China earlier in the year, which included meetings with President Xi Jinping, and was further solidified by Prime Minister Amarasuriya's subsequent visit to China in October.

The Ambassador pointed to the full resumption of work on the Central Expressway and the imminent finalization of the Sinopec project as clear indicators of steady progress in Chinese-supported developments within Sri Lanka, assuring attendees that“The results of our cooperation are becoming more visible, and even greater progress can be expected.”

Addressing Sri Lankan professionals who participated in China-funded training, he emphasized robust human resource cooperation, noting that nearly 1,000 Sri Lankans had taken part in over 100 short-term training programs across 17 key sectors by 2025. These programs, which included exposure to China's rapid advancements in science and technology, such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and hydrogen energy, were commended for offering participants valuable insights into global development trends.

Furthermore, the Ambassador introduced China's recently approved 15th Five-Year Plan as a roadmap offering fresh opportunities for developing countries, asserting that China's expanding market, investment capacity, and outbound tourism will continue to benefit global partners like Sri Lanka. Concluding his remarks, the Ambassador underscored the importance of unity among nations of the Global South amid global political and economic shifts, and stressed that deepening cooperation with China would enhance Sri Lanka's development and bolster its resilience against external challenges.