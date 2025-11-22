Sri Lanka's Golden Age Of Cinema Showcased In France
The Festival des 3 Continents, known for offering unique perspectives on cinema from Africa, Latin America, and Asia since 1979, will provide an exceptional platform for these rare works, some of which have undergone restoration. This retrospective is the culmination of a collaborative effort launched in April involving the National Film Corporation (NFC) and the Sri Lanka National Archives (SLNA). The collaboration functions as an extension of the France – India – Sri Lanka Cine Heritage (FISCH) project, which notably facilitated the restoration of Sumitra Peries' iconic film, Gehenu Lamai, by the Film Heritage Foundation.
