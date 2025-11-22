Sri Lanka's Golden Age Of Cinema Showcased In France

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A collection of twelve classic Sri Lankan films was screened at the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, France, from November 21 till 29, 2025. This showcase is a key component of the“France India Sri Lanka Cinema Heritage” project, as confirmed by the French Embassy in Colombo. The program, titled“On the Roads of the Golden Age of Sri Lankan Cinema,” is supported by the French Embassy and aims to celebrate Sri Lanka's rich cinematic history before a global audience.

The Festival des 3 Continents, known for offering unique perspectives on cinema from Africa, Latin America, and Asia since 1979, will provide an exceptional platform for these rare works, some of which have undergone restoration. This retrospective is the culmination of a collaborative effort launched in April involving the National Film Corporation (NFC) and the Sri Lanka National Archives (SLNA). The collaboration functions as an extension of the France – India – Sri Lanka Cine Heritage (FISCH) project, which notably facilitated the restoration of Sumitra Peries' iconic film, Gehenu Lamai, by the Film Heritage Foundation.