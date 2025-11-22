US Presents 28-Point Peace Proposal To Ukraine
These points reportedly include requirements for Ukraine to consent to placing territories currently under Russian occupation under firm Russian control, relinquish its ambition for NATO membership, and substantially scale down the size of its military forces.
The proposal, which was reportedly drafted with Russian input and without formal Ukrainian representation in its preparation, has intensified diplomatic pressure on Kyiv. Speaking on November 21, 2025, US President Donald Trump indicated a tight timeframe for Ukraine, stating that the nation would have until November 27 to agree to the terms of the resolution.
In a corresponding statement to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the difficult choice facing his country on November 21, 2025, noting that the resolution presents the risk of Ukraine compromising its national pride or potentially losing the vital support of its close partner, the United States.
Conversely, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the resolution, which appears more advantageous to Russia's demands, suggesting that it could serve as a solid foundation for achieving a lasting peace. The war has relentlessly devastated lives and property on both sides since its commencement.
