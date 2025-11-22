'He Is Daydreaming': DKS Dismisses Kumaraswamy's Claim Of 'Explosive Political Developments' In K'taka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday dismissed Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy's claim that "explosive political developments" were imminent in the state, saying there was no truth to such assertions.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar was asked about Kumaraswamy's remarks hinting at a possible collapse of the Congress-led government. He responded by saying that the JD-S leader was merely "daydreaming" and refused to elaborate further.

Responding to another question on whether the Congress plans to claim the post of Chairman in the Legislative Council, Shivakumar said the party had adequate strength in the Upper House.

"Of course we have the numbers. We have information that our strength is higher in the Council. We will explain the situation; they do not have sufficient numbers. There is a demand from our party MLCs. They have met me and expressed that they want a Congress member to hold the posts of Council Chairman and Deputy Chairman. We will take a decision by the next Assembly session,” he said.

Currently, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Horatti serves as Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Kumaraswamy's comments came amid heightened speculation surrounding internal differences within the ruling Congress. Addressing JD(S) workers at the party's Silver Jubilee celebrations in Bengaluru earlier, the Union Minister hinted that“unforeseen and unexpected” developments could take place soon in Karnataka's political landscape.

He had said that the evolving political situation had reached a stage where“no one can predict who will take what stance” and suggested that Karnataka may witness a“political upheaval within a few months”.

The Union Minister also urged party cadres to stay connected with people, claiming that citizens were frustrated with what he described as poor governance, rising taxes and inflation.

"Give our party a chance. I will prove what good governance truly is and what we can do for the people in just five years. If I fail to provide a government that wins the people's approval, I will never seek your support again," he said.

Kumaraswamy also criticised the state's financial condition, alleging that Karnataka's debt had crossed Rs 7.50 lakh crore. He claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alone had taken loans worth Rs 5 to Rs 5.50 lakh crore during his tenure and demanded clarity on how such a large amount was utilised.