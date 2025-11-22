Former Hedge Fund Manager:“The Biggest Internet Disruption Of Our Lifetime” As Starlink Rapidly Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) James Altucher Points to Satellite Growth, Global Coverage, and Telecom Weaknesses as Signs of a Major Technological Turning Point

Washington, D.C., Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology analyst and bestselling author James Altucher says the world is approaching a monumental shift in how internet access is delivered. Drawing recent Starlink developments, Altucher predicts the early signs point to “a radical new internet, powered directly by Elon Musk.”

Altucher says the turning point was first revealed through a small gathering in Washington, D.C., where Musk was the keynote speaker. According to the account shared with him, Musk used the session to outline“his plans for [a] trillion-dollar technological revolution.”

Starlink Satellites Now“Wrap the Entire Planet”

Starlink's infrastructure has scaled at an historic pace. The presentation notes that the company has launched“a constellation of more than 6,750 highly advanced satellites” designed to beam internet directly from space. These satellites, Altucher emphasizes, now “wrap the entire planet, forming a network to reach and deliver lightning-fast internet to every inch of the world.”

Unlike traditional systems that depend on towers and fiber, Starlink's architecture“beams uninterrupted, high-speed internet from space down to you”, allowing connectivity“whether you're in Manhattan... or in a remote rural cabin.”

Usage has surged accordingly. Starlink is already operating“on cruise ships and planes... in war zones and natural disasters... [and] in more than 2.6 million households”, with adoption accelerating quickly across multiple continents.

Altucher Warns Traditional Telecom Firms Face a Severe Challenge

Beyond convenience and reach, Altucher believes the economic implications are enormous. Because Starlink requires no“widespread construction costs” like underground cable or tower installation, he argues the platform could outperform legacy networks both in cost and quality.

Starlink, the presentation states, offers“ faster... total-coverage service” that“could cripple the trillion-dollar telecom industry over time.” Altucher highlights the growing dissatisfaction with existing carriers, noting that Americans often pay“nearly $200 per month for their service... service that's among the slowest in the world.”

In contrast, he points to the simple question raised in the presentation: “Why would you, I or anyone else pay as much as $200 per month... when Elon could begin to provide far better, faster, unlimited internet service...?”

Connecting the 2.9 Billion People Still Offline

A lesser-discussed part of the Starlink story, Altucher says, is the potential to reach the“2.9 billion people globally who do NOT have any access to the internet.” With satellite coverage capable of reaching“anywhere in the world... no matter how remote it may be”, Starlink could unlock unprecedented economic growth.

Altucher believes the indicators today mirror previous moments when transformative technologies reshaped entire industries. Historically, he notes, “whenever the internet takes a huge leap forward... massive amounts of money are made by those who see it coming ahead of time.”

Altucher: The Shift Is“Already Happening”

Altucher says the signs are clear:“Starlink has already been rolled out and [is] disrupting everything.” He adds that the company's rapid expansion, technological breakthroughs, and global adoption signal that the world is“on the edge of a major technological shift” unlike anything in decades.

“This is the biggest internet disruption of our lifetime,” he says.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and technology commentator. A former hedge fund manager and founder of multiple venture-backed companies, Altucher has spent decades analyzing the intersection of innovation, economics, and culture. His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has surpassed 70 million downloads and features conversations with leading thinkers, founders, and investors. He is widely recognized for identifying transformative technology trends long before they reach the mainstream.

