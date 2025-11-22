After Bihar Poll Debacle, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Dissolves All Organisational Units

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 22 (IANS) The Jan Suraaj Party has dissolved all its organisational units from the panchayat level up to the state level with immediate effect, party sources said on Saturday.

The party announced that a new organisation will be formed over the next one-and-a-half months.

Jan Suraaj Spokesperson Syed Masihuddin said that this decision was taken during the meeting of the Jan Suraaj National Council held on Saturday at Sheikhpura House in Patna.

In the absence of the party's President Uday Singh, the meeting was presided over by the state's Bihar unit President Manoj Bharti.

Jan Suraaj Coordinator, Prashant Kishor, was also present.

According to the party, although the committees have been dissolved, they will continue performing their duties until the new organisational structure is established.

Senior party leaders have been assigned responsibility for all 12 administrative divisions of Bihar.

They will be tasked with reorganising a strong and functional structure in their respective districts.

This leadership team will also conduct extensive consultations to assess the reasons behind the party's defeat in the recent state Assembly election and will submit a detailed report to the party's Central leadership regarding leaders found guilty of indiscipline or sabotage.

Masihuddin also said that a General Council meeting has been convened in Patna on December 21, where the top leadership will hear detailed feedback from district-level leaders on poll performance and organisational issues.

The meeting will also focus on preparing a fresh roadmap for the party's future.

The Jan Suraaj contested the Bihar Assembly elections independently, without allying with any political party, and did not win a single seat.

Party convener Prashant Kishor has earlier said that he will restart the outreach programme in Bihar in preparation for future elections.

Several senior party leaders attended the meeting, including former Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General S.K. Singh, former Union Minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh, senior advocate Y.V. Giri, and former IAS officers Arvind Singh, N.P. Mandal, Lalan Yadav, A.K. Dwivedi, former IPS officers R.K. Mishra, Jitendra Mishra, Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, former MLA Kishore Kumar Munna, former MLC Rambali Singh Chandravanshi, former Chief Engineer Hemant Paswan, educationist R.N. Singh and several other prominent leaders.