HTX Launches USDD Special Promotion Number 3: Boost Earnings With Multi-Assets Collateral + Smartearn And Share A Massive Prize Pool

Reputation and Popularity Continue as Round 3 Rolls Out with Upgraded Benefits

USDD is a decentralized stablecoin deployed on TRON and Ethereum, known for its security, transparency, and stability. With secure liquidation, dynamic collateral management, and an advanced risk control framework, it maintains a stable 1:1 peg to the US dollar. Recently, Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX and Founder of TRON, noted that USDD's market cap has surpassed $530 million, achieving countercyclical growth amid market volatility.

In October, HTX launched USDD across its Multi-Assets Collateral mode and SmartEarn product, followed by two rounds of limited-time promotions. With their straightforward mechanics and attractive rewards, these events were met with positive community feedback and drew substantial user participation.

To thank users for their continued support of the USDD ecosystem and growing trading demand, HTX is kicking off the third round of USDD Special Promotion, further enhancing users' rewards through a simpler and more intuitive experience while expanding USDD's use cases.

Three Major Benefits Cover Both Interest Earning and Trading

From 10:00 (UTC) on November 21 to 10:00 (UTC) on December 1, users can join the event and unlock full benefits by simply enabling USDD on SmartEarn, switching their USDT-M Futures account to Multi-Assets Collateral mode, and completing registration (registration link: ).

1. Earn Up to 10% APY on USDD with SmartEarn

During the event, registered participants who enable USDD on SmartEarn and meet the cumulative futures trading volume requirements will receive an APY Booster Coupon that provides boosted returns of up to 10% APY for USDD on SmartEarn, with no cap on the principal amount, making asset growth even more efficient.

2. Exclusive Bonus for the First Futures Trade in USDD

During the event, registered participants who use USDD as collateral to make their first futures trade with a volume of at least 100 USDT will receive $2 in $HTX. The total prize pool for this benefit is $10,000 in $HTX.

3. Trade to Climb Up the Leaderboard and Share $40,000

Registered participants who trade futures using the Multi-Assets Collateral mode, maintain a USDD balance of ≥ 100 USDD in their USDT-M Futures account, and reach a cumulative futures trading volume of ≥10,000 USDT during the event will qualify for the leaderboard. Rewards increase with ranking, and the top trader will receive $3,000 in $HTX.

To ensure seamless entry into the USDD ecosystem, HTX Convert provides convenient, zero-fee conversion between USDT and USDD, allowing users to convert instantly and access all its benefits.

The launch of this third round of USDD Special Promotion marks a further acceleration of HTX's expansion of its stablecoin ecosystem. Moving forward, the platform will continue to enrich its portfolio of diversified products and campaigns, improve user experience with a focus on real needs, and deliver more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly asset management and trading services to users worldwide.

