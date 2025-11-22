TN CM Stalin To Visit Coimbatore & Erode Next Week, Inaugurate Projects Valued At Over Rs 800 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will embark on a two-day visit to Coimbatore and Erode districts on November 25 and 26 to inaugurate major development projects, launch new initiatives, and interact with various stakeholder groups, government officials said on Saturday.

On November 25, CM Stalin will inaugurate the long-awaited Coimbatore Semmozhi Poonga, a landmark urban lung space being developed on the Coimbatore Central Prison premises at a cost of Rs 214 crore.

Spread across 45 acres, the eco-park is designed to serve as a major recreational destination, featuring landscaped gardens, walking tracks, themed zones and nature-based attractions.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in Coimbatore's urban renewal efforts.

Ahead of the Chief Minister's visit, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, on Saturday, inspected the site along with DMK MLA V. Senthil Balaji, District Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran.

Minister Nehru directed officials to expedite the remaining works, especially at the entrance.

After the inspection, he said the park would be thrown open to the people in the first week of December.

"Most works are complete. Only finishing touches remain, primarily at the entrance. Additional manpower has been deployed to meet the deadline," he added.

During his Coimbatore visit, CM Stalin will also interact with school students and later participate in the Tamil Nadu Rising Conclave, a high-profile investment forum where a fresh round of industrial and infrastructure investments is expected to be announced.

On November 26, CM Stalin will head to Erode district, where he will inaugurate a memorial hall featuring a statue of freedom fighter Pollan at Jayarampuram in Modakkurichi.

He will then pay homage at the memorial of Theeran Chinnamalai, one of the region's most revered Independence-era icons.

Later, CM Stalin will preside over a major government function at the new Erode bus stand, where he will inaugurate completed works, lay the foundation for new schemes, and distribute welfare assistance to 1.8 lakh beneficiaries, totalling Rs 605 crore.

The Chief Minister will also unveil a statue of former MP S.K. Paramasivan at Chithode.

Paramasivan played a crucial role in the formation and expansion of the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation (Aavin).

The visit is expected to significantly boost development and welfare initiatives in western Tamil Nadu.