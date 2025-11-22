'Unity March': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes 'Swadeshi', 'Drug-Free India' Pledges

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday participated in a 'Unity March', dedicated to the message of national unity and integrity, organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the“Iron Man of India”, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the 'Unity March' symbolises the extraordinary spirit through which, under the far-sighted leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the scattered regions of India were united into a single, integrated nation.

“This legacy will continue to inspire generations,” she said.

The programme commenced with an oath-taking ceremony, during which all dignitaries and citizens, led by the Chief Minister, took two important pledges, the first, the 'Pledge for Swadeshi', committing to promote the use of products made in India, and the second, a collective pledge for a 'Drug-Free India', aimed at building a healthy and empowered nation.

She paid homage to Sardar Patel's visionary role in nation-building. On this occasion, under the Chief Minister's leadership, citizens took two significant pledges, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister urged the gathering to collectively resolve that, following his path, they would take India to new heights with a sense of unity, integrity, and harmony.

She emphasised that the spirit of national unity must remain paramount in every citizen's heart.

The Chief Minister said that patriotism is not proven only by sacrificing one's life, but by living each day in service of the nation. She appealed to the youth and citizens to contribute actively to the nation-building process.

The highlight of the event was the 'March for Unity', in which hundreds of people, led by the Chief Minister, participated from the Pitampura Sports Complex. This march was a vibrant and inspiring reflection of Sardar Patel's visionary concept of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Held at the Pitampura Sports Complex, the grand march concluded amidst an atmosphere of immense enthusiasm and patriotism.

The event, filled with national pride, was attended by several dignitaries, including MP Praveen Khandelwal and MLA Tilak Ram Gupta. All present paid tributes to Sardar Patel and reaffirmed their resolve to follow his ideals.

Children presented captivating cultural performances of music and dance, beautifully highlighting themes of patriotism and national unity.