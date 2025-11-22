Arsenal Legend Sol Campbell Talks About His Experience Of Joining The Gunners, Manager Wenger And Visiting India

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has given credit to Gunners' former manager Arsene Wenger for bringing together a strong squad by getting players to play their own game in his own system and philosophy, as they came up with some brilliant performances and won the Premier League title.

Campbell, who was part of one of the strongest sides coached by Wenger, also talked about the advice he received from the legendary Frenchman, Arsenal's longest-serving manager.

“The best advice Arsène Wenger gave me was simply to play your game. His system and philosophy were brilliant. He had a system in place and just put players in to play it. He knew how to get the best from players, often extending careers by several years for those who seemed finished both mentally and physically. That ability to resurrect careers was special. He managed to get at least two to four extra years from many players. I completely bought into his philosophy and truly enjoyed playing under his management at Arsenal,” Campbell told JioHotstar on Friday.

Campbell also spoke about how his transfer to the Gunners' den from Tottenham Hotspur shaped him as a person:

“My lifestyle and environment in East London shaped me completely. Growing up in a family with 11 siblings, without much money, playing street football, these experiences built my character. When the professional move came, I was ready for everything that followed. The truth is, you're already shaped before you get that big opportunity. If I had a different mentality, I couldn't have handled that move to Arsenal," he said.

"I'll be honest, I had doubts during the transfer and struggled in the first six months. You feel like you're not growing, but you are growing as a human being. Because the amount of pressure put on you means you have to grow. You either swim or you are going to sink. I chose to swim and grow to the next level. It wasn't easy at all and tested me in many ways, making me question many things at that time. But those tough early experiences helped me push through. Challenges like these shape you, help you grow as a person, and teach you how to move forward in life,” he added.

On how the experience of watching Arsenal's matches in the Premier League has evolved, Campbell said:“I've watched Arsenal many times in recent years. For their games, you need to arrive 2-3 hours early because the police close the roads for safety. But for other clubs, you can arrive just 30 minutes before kickoff. I prefer that simpler approach – the nostalgic feeling of walking up to the stadium without time slots or parking issues. I grew up with that kind of football where you'd arrive 20-30 minutes before the game, pay at the gate, and go watch. I miss that casual experience, which you can still find more in lower league football.”

On media experiences between his playing days and today, Campbell said,“Today's players have better balance because they can use social media to share their own story directly. People get to see the unfiltered truth in the players' own words, which is really important. During my time, we only had newspapers, TV, or radio; they held all the cards. Now, players can present their side of the story properly, which helps create a more balanced discussion about what's really happening in their careers.”

On his retirement from football, he said.“Sometimes, I watch games and feel like I want to be involved again, but then I remember I'm 50 and my time has passed. It's beautiful to watch the Premier League and see new players emerge. I'm happy with family life now and watching my kids grow up. I enjoyed playing against world-class players, reading articles praising them, and then facing and stopping them on the field was always special. That feeling of competing against the best and coming out on top is what I loved most about the game."

On his experiences of visiting India, Campbell said,“I spent five weeks in Mumbai, but I found Rajasthan truly beautiful. I visited Udaipur and saw the lakes where the James Bond movie was filmed during my days off. I threw myself into the experience, and it was amazing. The landscape, colours, and local artists make it an incredible place. Though it was a bit chilly in the mountains, I really enjoyed my time there. Mumbai is also great. It's vibrant with Bollywood stars, fashion, and constant activity. The city is always moving and grooving. Both places are wonderful, but Rajasthan's beauty really stands out for me.”