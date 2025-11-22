Delhi Police Crack Blind Murder Case, Arrest Accused Within 24 Hours Of FIR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) In a swift and coordinated operation, Delhi Police solved a blind murder case within 24 hours of registering the FIR, arresting the accused and recovering crucial evidence, an official said on Saturday.

The case pertains to the killing of 26-year-old Yogender, a resident of Nathupura, whose body was found in a drain at IP Colony on November 12. The incident first surfaced as a missing person report filed on November 6.

After recovering the body from IP Colony Nala, police later confirmed through a post-mortem examination on November 17 that the death was homicidal.

“Accordingly, a case FIR No. 548/2025 U/s 103 BNS was registered at PS Swroop Nagar, Delhi,” the Delhi Police said in its press note.

Under the supervision of SHO Alok Kumar Rajan, two specialised teams were formed-one focusing on technical surveillance and the other on field intelligence.

The technical team thoroughly scanned CCTV footage along several routes and identified a suspicious white Wagon-R with partial registration digits 0250/3250. CDR analysis further strengthened the lead.

Simultaneously, the field unit conducted spot inquiries and questioned relatives and known associates.

A breakthrough came when the deceased's family recognised the incomplete vehicle number as that of the victim's brother-in-law, Anis Pal (35).

“The key breakthrough occurred when the car's partial registration details were shared with the family, who identified the number as matching the vehicle of the deceased's brother-in-law, Anis Pal,” the police said.

“Further analysis revealed Anis Pal was in contact with the deceased just before he went missing. Upon sustained and methodical interrogation, the suspect, Anis Pal, confessed to his involvement and was immediately arrested,” it added.

Police said the accused allegedly stabbed Yogender during a heated argument inside his car on the night of November 5. He then removed the victim's clothes and dumped the body in a Nala near IP Colony.

The following day, he washed the vehicle in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Recoveries include a blood-stained knife, the Wagon-R car (HR55AU0250) with blood marks on the conductor seat, the accused's clothes worn during the crime, and CCTV footage showing the disposal of the body and cleaning of the car.

Anis has been produced before a court, which granted two-day police custody for further investigation, including FSL examination of recovered exhibits.

“This case is a shining example of the Delhi Police's unwavering professionalism and dedication,” said DCP Outer North district of Delhi, Hareshwar Swami.