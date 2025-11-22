Labour Codes Dismantle 29 Laws, Favour Employers: CPI(M) Polit Bureau

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau on Saturday strongly opposes the unilateral notification of the four Labour Codes by the BJP-led Central Government. CPI(M) in a statement said that the Labour Codes dismantle 29 hard-won labour laws that have, till now, protected the workers to some extent. Despite many limitations, to an extent, the wages, working hours, social security, industrial safety, inspection-compliance mechanisms, and collective bargaining were in place. "Instead of simplification, the new Codes seek to dilute and abolish long-established existing rights and entitlements and shift the balance sharply in favour of employers." CPI(M) added

Codes Designed to Lure Capital, Nullify Rights

CPI(M) further said in a statement that The Government's claim that the Labour Codes will boost employment and investment is completely baseless. The Codes are designed to leave labour unprotected in the face of capital's onslaught. Their aim is to lure national and international capital by ensuring that all meaningful labour regulations covering various aspects of labour rights are nullified. Further, they seek to snatch away the right to strike and criminalise any collective action by the working class.

"The Labour Codes, in totality, seek to establish a jungle raj by unilaterally empowering the corporate class to bulldoze the rights and entitlements of workers with proactive sponsorship of the Government and administration," CPI(M) added

Violation of Democratic Norms Alleged

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau also condemns the gross, obnoxious violation of democratic and federal norms in pushing these Codes without genuine tripartite consultation with stakeholders, particularly workers. The Government sidelined trade unions throughout the process and rushed the legislation through Parliament without debate. Instead, the Government arrogantly rejected the valid objections to the Labour Codes based on irrefutable arguments and concrete documentary evidence.

Call for Withdrawal and United Resistance

The CPI(M) calls for the immediate withdrawal of the Labour Codes and urges all trade unions and democratic forces to build united struggles to resist the Government's authoritarian design, defend the rights and entitlements of the working people, and advance their fight for more comprehensive labour rights and protections. (ANI)

