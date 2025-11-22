Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's 'Tu Meri Main Tera' Teaser Is Out Now

After sharing screen space in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh ', actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are now back together in a romantic film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'. On Saturday, the film's teaser was unveiled, showcasing Kartik and Ananya's fun chemistry. Loaded with pyaar and nok-jhok, the video undoubtedly promises a light-hearted watch.

Teaser Highlights and Birthday Post

In the teaser, Kartik could be seen showing off his chiselled six-pack abs, while Ananya turned heads with her stunning bikini look. Sharing the link, birthday boy Kartik on Instagram wrote, "Thank you for all the birthday love..yeh raha Ray ka return gift #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri TEASER OUT NOW! In cinemas THIS CHRISTMAS!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Film Details and Release Date

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25. (ANI)

