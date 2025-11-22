PM Modi Announces Australia-Canada-India Tech Partnership At G20

Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a groundbreaking trilateral partnership between Australia, Canada, and India, dubbed the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership. This initiative aims to deepen collaboration among democratic nations across three continents, focusing on emerging technologies, clean energy, and artificial intelligence.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership! Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr. Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today. The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI. We look forward to working together to guarantee a better future for the coming generations!" A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership! Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr. Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and... twitter/Qa5lSvlIb2 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

Focus on Inclusive and Sustainable Growth

PM Modi said that global development parameters must be reconsidered, especially since the African continent is hosting the G20 for the first time. PM Modi said that India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism, offer a way forward. In a post on X, he said, "Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India's civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward." Spoke at the first session of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which focussed on inclusive and sustainable growth. With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is... twitter/AxHki7WegR - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 22, 2025

Proposed Actionables for Growth

"I proposed a few actionables to realise our dream of all-round growth. First among them is the creation of a G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository. India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and well-being. Africa's progress is vital for global progress. India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India's G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create 1 million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade," he added. (ANI)

