CAQM's 'Operation Clean Air' Finds 29 Violations In Sonipat Drive

CAQM's 'Operation Clean Air' in Sonipat

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) carried out a major inspection drive in Sonipat, Haryana, on November 21, as part of its "Operation Clean Air". The inspection was conducted to determine whether industries and construction sites are complying with air pollution rules. During the drive, 101 sites were checked. These included six construction and demolition (C & D) sites, while the rest were industrial units. Out of these, 29 units were found breaking CAQM's rules, including 5 Construction and Demolition sites.

As per the release, a total of 20 Flying Squad teams of the Commission were deployed for the operation. The enforcement action was conducted in both conforming and non-conforming industrial areas of the District. The inspection was led by the District administration, including Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and Deputy Commissioners, Duty Magistrates, and Police personnel were also present to support and facilitate smooth operations. The inspection areas were allocated to the Flying Squads by the District Administration.

Inspection Details and Violations

In non-conforming areas, officials inspected 55 units and found 21 violations. In the industrial areas, 46 inspections were conducted and 8 violations were detected. The major violations found were the use of unapproved fuel, missing or faulty Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs), with around 20 units having malfunctioning systems, running units without valid Consent to Operate from the State Pollution Control Board, and breaking Construction and Demolition rules.

CAQM said strict inspections are essential to stop pollution at the source and to protect people living near such polluting units.

GRAP Measures Revised for NCR

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) NCR and Adjoining Areas has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the entire NCR, directed to impose the measures for 'Severe' AQI category under GRAP Stage IV to be taken under GRAP Stage III, a press release said.

According to a press release by CAQM, as measures under GRAP IV are now under GRAP III, the NCR State Governments/GNCTD will decide whether public, municipal, and private offices can operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home. The Central Government may decide to permit work from home for employees in central government offices. (ANI)

