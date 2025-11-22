Last Show With Co-Hosts Michelle And Dana - CBS 'Saturday Morning' To Air Final Episode This Weekend

MENAFN - Live Mint) The CBS 'Saturday Morning' - featuring co-hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson - will air the final episode this weekend.

The 28-year-old show airs nationwide on Saturdays from 7 am to 9 am.

According to SSbcrack, the decision to oust show's executive producer Brian Applegate along with Miller and Jacobson, is reportedly a part of a broader restructuring initiative.

However, it is not yet known who will be the replacement.

“A salute to my friends @michellemiller29 & @danajacobsontv who host their final @cbssaturday tomorrow morning. Dana & Michelle have had a fabulous 7 and a half year run. Love these two amazing women! Tune in tomorrow for their finale,” said American TV presenter Anthony Mason.

Adriana Diaz, who previously co-hosted 'CBS Mornings Plus' may reportedly step in to fill the gap on November 29.

The overhaul in the company is part of a layoffs that has already seen approximately 100 positions eliminated, said the report.

Citing source, the New York Post reported that the show's hosts will be leaving this Saturday and that Adriana Diaz, will fill in Nov 29.

Sources said Diaz had been approached to anchor the show full-time but doesn't appear to be interested.

CBS is also canceling 'CBS Mornings Plus' a show co-hosted by Adriana Diaz and Tony Dokoupil, reported NYP.

Several social media users also reacted to the development.

“CBS is making a huge mistake by trying to redo CBS Saturday Morning. I love this show and it starts my weekends so pleasantly. It is a great blend of news, features and music. Wonderfully entertaining. Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson are fantastic hosts. Bari Weiss is wrong,” said former journalist Barbara E. Lester.

Another X user said thathe was deeply disappointed to learn that CBS has effectively ended the current era of 'CBS Saturday Morning' by parting ways with co-anchors Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, as well as executive producer Brian Applegate.

“As a loyal viewer, Saturday mornings with Michelle and Dana were a highlight of my week.”

According to report, Paramount plans to lay off about 2,000 employees - about 10% of its workforce, and in October, the company initiated roughly 1,000 of those layoffs in late October.

The company was created from the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media in August, and new management has made clear that it wants to move swiftly to cut costs and restructure the business.

“We do not want to be a company that has layoffs every quarter,” Paramount President Jeff Shell said at a press conference after the merger.“So, it's going to be painful.”