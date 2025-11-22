Centre To Table Bill For Single Higher Education Regulator

KO File Photo By Abid Bhat

New Delhi- A bill to set up a higher education regulator, which will replace bodies such as the UGC, is listed for introduction in the winter session of Parliament, set to commence on December 1.

According to a Lok Sabha bulletin, the proposed legislation has been christened the Higher Education Commission of India Bill.

The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), which was proposed in the new National Education Policy, looks to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

While the UGC oversees non-technical higher education, the AICTE oversees technical education, and the NCTE is the regulatory body for teachers' education.

The HECI is proposed to be set up as a single higher education regulator, but medical and law colleges will not be brought under its ambit. It is proposed to have three major roles - regulation, accreditation and setting professional standards.

Funding, which is seen as the fourth vertical, is not proposed to be under the HECI. The autonomy for funding will stay with the administrative ministry.