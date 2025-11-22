No Peace Initiative Can Be Based On Ukraine's Capitulation Nauseda
"Any peace initiative must not be based on Ukraine's capitulation. We fully support President Zelenskyy and Ukraine in their just struggle for freedom," Nauseda wrote.
He emphasized that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as international law, "are non-negotiable."
"We stand united with Ukraine - nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Nauseda added.
As Ukrinform reported, leaders of the European Union and leading EU countries will hold a separate meeting on Ukraine this weekend during the G20 summit in South Africa to discuss the American peace plan and further steps in support of Kyiv.Read also: Nawrocki on“peace plan”: Russia does not honour agreements
Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with the Kremlin to develop a new plan to end the war in Ukraine.
According to an article published by Axios, this plan consists of 28 points and falls into four broad categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and the future relations of the United States with Russia and Ukraine.
Photo: Elta
