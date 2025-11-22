Zelensky Discusses U.S. Peace Plan With Dutch PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky and Schoof exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and the current opportunities that have emerged.

He informed the Dutch prime minister about Ukraine's joint work with Europe and the United States on the American plan to end the war.

"We are working constructively to ensure the plan is fully aligned," Zelensky emphasized.

He also said that "it matters that our agreements with the Netherlands are being implemented very promptly. The Prime Minister noted that one of the energy packages – various equipment, including transformers – is already on its way to Ukraine."

Zelensky expressed his gratitude for this support and for the consistent and decisive backing from the Dutch people.

"We value all the assistance," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on November 21 that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House plan to end the war initiated by Russia. On the same day, in his address, Zelensky stated that Ukraine may now face the risk of losing a key partner or its dignity and assured that he would work to establish constructive dialogue with the main partner.

On November 22, Zelensky signed a decree creating Ukraine's delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners, as well as with representatives of Russia, to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that consultations between senior officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement are beginning these days.

