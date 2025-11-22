EU, G7 Representatives Discuss Trump's Peace Plan On Margins Of G20 Summit Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this in an article, according to Ukrinform.

The attendees included Finland, Norway, Spain and the Netherlands, one of the sources specified.

The E3, an informal security alliance of France, Britain and Germany, met ahead of the wider discussion.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House plan to end Russia's war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially received the draft plan from the American side, which, according to the Americans, could help activate diplomacy. After speaking with U.S. Vice President Vance and U.S. Army Secretary Driscoll, Zelensky stated that Ukraine, the United States, and Europe would work at the advisers' level to ensure that the path toward peace becomes truly workable.

European leaders to discuss Trump's peace plan at G20 summit – media

On November 21, Zelensky discussed the peace plan during a joint conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Photo: Facebook/G20 South Africa