KP Set To Become Pakistan's First Province With Legal Framework For Digital Economy

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Sohail Khan Afridi, has approved the Digital Payments Act 2025, making the province the first in Pakistan to introduce a legal framework aimed at transitioning toward a digital economy. The bill will now be forwarded to the provincial cabinet for approval.

According to Minister for Information, the new law will make QR code–based digital payments mandatory across government departments, businesses and service sectors.

He said that no new sales tax will be imposed on registered businesses for two years if they conduct transactions through digital payment systems.

Charging additional fees on digital payments will be prohibited, and any business that refuses to accept digital payments will be considered in violation of the law.

Afridi said the shift to digital transactions will enhance transparency, convenience and financial security.

He termed the bill a major milestone toward financial inclusion, transparency and the modernisation of the provincial economy. Protection of consumer and business data will also be ensured, he added.

He further stated that public Wi-Fi and other digital services will be introduced in markets for citizens' convenience, while financial and digital literacy will be incorporated into the education curriculum.

The bill also outlines mechanisms at the district level to facilitate implementation and onboarding.

Afridi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aims to become a model cashless province for the federation and other provinces, adding that the promotion of the digital economy will open new avenues for economic growth and financial inclusion across the region.