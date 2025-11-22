Transport Minister Discusses Improving Drivers' Conditions, Social Protection

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 22 (Petra) – Transport Minister, Nidal Qatamin, and head of the Association of Workers in Land Transportation and Mechanics, Mahmoud Maaytah, Saturday discussed drivers' conditions and improving the work environment to ensure the sector's sustainability and a decent living for workers.The minister was briefed on challenges facing drivers, particularly category 6 (heavy bus) drivers, and professional and financial burdens they suffer that require "practical and collaborative" solutions.During the meeting, attended by Director General of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission Riyad Kharabsheh, Qatamin called for incorporating those drivers, as well as yellow cab taxi drivers, in the social security system, which will boost social protection for these groups.Qatamin said his ministry continues to work with various partners to address challenges and create a supportive environment for drivers and transport workers to develop the vital sector and enhance its role in serving citizens and the national economy.