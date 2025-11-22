Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minor Caught Behind Wheel Of Amman Public Bus


2025-11-22 10:05:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov 22 (Petra) – Traffic Department police caught an unlicensed 16-year-old driving a public transport minibus on an internal route in Amman on Saturday.
The department said the vehicle, a Toyota Coaster, was impounded and that legal action will be taken against the teen.
The department urged drivers to follow the rules of the road, warning that driving a public transport vehicle carries "a heightened responsibility due to the number of passengers, which requires extra discipline, adherence to traffic laws, and a focus on passenger safety."

Jordan News Agency

