Minor Caught Behind Wheel Of Amman Public Bus

Amman, Nov 22 (Petra) – Traffic Department police caught an unlicensed 16-year-old driving a public transport minibus on an internal route in Amman on Saturday.The department said the vehicle, a Toyota Coaster, was impounded and that legal action will be taken against the teen.The department urged drivers to follow the rules of the road, warning that driving a public transport vehicle carries "a heightened responsibility due to the number of passengers, which requires extra discipline, adherence to traffic laws, and a focus on passenger safety."