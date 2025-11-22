403
The Best Festival Honors Innovative Dignitaries In Cairo
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- "The Best" festival honored on Saturday some innovative persons in multiple fields including secretary general of the Arab Media Forum Madi Al-Khamees as the best Arab media personality.
The honoring was held at the Pyramids area, in the presence of the most famous starts of art, drama, media and sports from Egypt and the Arab countries.
Speaking during the annual festival, Al-Khamees said that holding honoring in Egypt is totally different as Egypt with its history, innovation and stars remains the leadership and the security valve of the whole Arab nation.
He added the great history and exceptional present of Egypt over thousands of years gave the country power to overcome crises.
"The Best" is an outstanding cultural event in which the key figures and institutions in varied fields are honored.
It is a platform to re-define excellence and shed light on Arab innovation in all domains. A large number of starts in art, media, drama and sports are keen to be present. (end)
