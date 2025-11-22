Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait National Guard To Carry Out Full-Scale Drill As Of Sunday

2025-11-22 10:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The National Guard are set to carry out drills on operations at all positions and camps between November 23 and 27, the force declared on Saturday.
Speaking on eve of the planned drills, Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Al-Fadel said in a statement that the planned exercise would be in line with the annual training plan to test the personnel preparedness and response to deal with incidents.
The scheduled measures include calling on the troops to the line of duty during free time, moving vehicles and forces to the key posts. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

