Kuwait's Namaa Conducts 1,000 Medical Surgeries, Inaugurates Center In Kenya
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Namaa charitable society inaugurated on Saturday a medical center to carry out cataract surgeries in Kenya, a step which aims to expand free medical services of the needy and boosts Kuwait's humanitarian efforts in Africa.
Namaa CEO Abdulazizi Al-Kandari said opening the center was done by the donors' support in Kuwait and the political leadership's encouragement, adding it is a hope for thousands of patients waiting for treatment of their eyesight
The center has conducted so far 1,000 successful surgeries by a specialized medical team using modern equipment, he noted.
Al-Kandari thanked Kuwait's Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs for support and facilitations, which help charities professionally implement their projects.
Happiness reflected on the faces of beneficiaries who regain their eyesight has been the driving force behind pursuing projects that revive hope for those patients, he stated. (end)
