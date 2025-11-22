UNSC Commends Qatar's Efforts In Signing Doha Framework For Peace Between DRC Government, M23 Movement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Security Council (UNCS) has adopted a press statement on the signing of the Doha Framework for Peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement) in Doha on November 15. The statement commended the State of Qatar's pivotal efforts that led to the signing of the Doha Peace Framework.

Members of the Security Council welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework for Peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/March 23 Movement, on November 15, as an important step towards de-escalation, cessation of hostilities, national reconciliation, restoration of stability, confidence-building, and addressing the root causes of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The members of the Council expressed their deep appreciation to the State of Qatar for its crucial mediation role, as well as to the United States, while reaffirming the key roles of the African Union and the Republic of Togo in this regard.

The UNCS members urged the signatories to implement their commitment to a permanent, effective, and verifiable ceasefire.

They called upon the signatories to remain committed and to work in good faith to finalize all remaining protocols, annexes, and technical arrangements to ensure effective implementation, with the aim of dismantling all illegitimate parallel administrations and restoring state authority throughout the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in accordance with resolution 2773 (2025).

The Council members expressed their determination to actively support the implementation of the peace process, including the full implementation of the ceasefire, with the support of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and, where appropriate, regional mechanisms, for an agreed verification mechanism.

They reiterated their demand that all actors cooperate fully with MONUSCO and ensure the unimpeded implementation of its mandate.

The members of the Council reiterated their concerns about the security and humanitarian situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), stressing the need to capitalize on the current momentum to achieve tangible progress in addressing the humanitarian crisis and facilitating full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access, particularly humanitarian flights, to eastern DRC.

The members of the Council welcomed the pledges made at the Paris Conference for Peace and Prosperity in the Great Lakes Region on 30 October, calling on all parties to fulfill their commitments in this regard.

The members of the Council demanded that all parties fully comply with international law, including provisions relating to the protection of civilians, and reaffirmed the need to hold accountable those responsible for violations of international humanitarian law, as well as human rights violations and abuses.

The members of the UN Security Council reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of the DRC, calling on all parties to fulfill, in good faith, their commitments and pledges in order to achieve lasting peace in eastern DRC and the region.