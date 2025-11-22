Madhya Pradesh BJP Revamps Youth, Women Wings With New Appointments

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced significant organisational changes, appointing Shyam Tailor as the new state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Ashwini Paranjpe as state president of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

The appointments were made by Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and officially communicated through a press release and a post on the party's X handle.

Shyam Tailor, a young and energetic leader from the party's youth wing, replaces the previous BJYM state chief. Known for his strong grassroots presence in western Madhya Pradesh, Tailor has been associated with the BJYM for over a decade and played a crucial role in the party's digital campaigns during the 2023 Assembly elections.

He is expected to galvanise outreach among voters under 40 ahead of upcoming local body polls and the 2028 Assembly elections.

Ashwini Paranjpe, a prominent women leader and advocate by profession, brings rich organisational experience. She was an active office-bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from 2000 to 2014 and later served as a member of its national executive.

A two-time municipal corporator from Indore, Paranjpe has been vocal on women's safety and empowerment issues. She assumes charge of the Mahila Morcha at a time when the BJP is aggressively promoting women-centric schemes like the Ladli Behna Yojana, widely credited for the party's landslide victory in 2023.

Political analysts view these appointments as part of the BJP's strategy to inject fresh energy into its frontal organisations while maintaining regional and social balance.

Manoranjan Mishra has been appointed in-charge of the Morcha wing and will oversee its various units, while Ashutosh Tiwari has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the party's cells.

Jitendra Litoria has been given charge of protocol duties for the state unit.

Both Shyam Tailor and Ashwini Paranjpe expressed gratitude to the party leadership and pledged to work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India, with special focus on youth skill development and women's participation in nation-building.

The swift organisational overhaul signals that the Madhya Pradesh BJP is already gearing up for future electoral battles in the Hindi heartland.