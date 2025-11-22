Tennis Premier League's Race To Gold Gujarat Masters Gets Underway In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (IANS) After a successful Delhi leg, the Tennis Premier League (TPL) Race to Gold Masters initiative got underway in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Hosted in association with the Gujarat State Tennis Association, the tournament will be played at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium over the Nov 22-23 weekend.

The Race to Gold Masters initiative forms a vital part of TPL's commitment to discovering India's next generation of tennis stars and giving them a platform to showcase their skills through the league's unique 25-point format.

The tournament offers a pathway to boys and girls across U10, U12, U14, and Men's and Women's Open categories, designed to strengthen India's domestic tennis ecosystem by providing emerging talent with vital exposure to international standards and competitive environments. This leg features 160 players representing Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Bharuch, with 40 players from each region participating across all categories.

The winners across the eight categories will receive scholarships worth ₹75,000 each, while also getting the opportunity to interact with tennis legends, including Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna, along with top international names participating in TPL's seventh season.

In addition, they will also be recognised during a grand felicitation ceremony as part of the seventh season of TPL from December 9 to 14, 2025.

Present at the occasion were TPL Co-Founders Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain, along with Krishna Zaveri, President GSTA, Shrimal Bhatt, General Secretary, GSTA, Rupak Kapadia, Director of Tennis, Gujarat University Tennis Centre, Ajay Vasani, Director of Tennis, Gujarat University Tennis Centre, and Vaidik Munshaw, Director of Tennis, Gujarat University Tennis Centre.

Reflecting on the initiative, Co-Founder Kunal Thakkur shared,“We are thrilled to bring the Race to Gold Gujarat Masters to Ahmedabad. As a city at the heart of India's sporting transformation-with the 2030 Commonwealth Games and India's bold bid for the 2036 Olympics centred here, Ahmedabad is the perfect venue for this initiative. Inspired by India's Olympic ambitions, Race to Gold reflects our commitment to nurturing a player capable of winning an Olympic medal in tennis. This event will also set the tone for Season 7 of the league, which returns to this very venue next month.

Echoing those sentiments, co-founder Mrunal Jain added,“The Race to Gold Gujarat Masters makes this moment even more special, as it represents our commitment to taking Indian tennis to the next level. It's a special feeling for me to be hosting the event at the TPL here. I'm an Ahmedabadi boy, and it truly feels like I'm bringing the event home. The seventh season of the TPL is going to be a super hit, with top players, higher competition, and an atmosphere that truly celebrates the growth of tennis in India. Over the years, the league has become a platform for rising talent, international stars, and passionate fans to come together, and this season will take that legacy even further.

Krisna Zaveri, President, GSTA, said,“It's a great opportunity for GSTA to host a tournament like the Tennis Premier League, which brings together some of the biggest names in Indian and international tennis. Events of this scale not only inspire young players but also accelerate the growth of the sport across the state. For GSTA, this aligns perfectly with our mission to build a stronger, more inclusive tennis ecosystem. TPL will play a meaningful role in elevating Gujarat's tennis landscape and motivating the next generation of athletes.”

The Tennis Premier League caravan will return to Ahmedabad for its seventh season, marking a major milestone in the league's journey as the TPL expands its footprint out of Maharashtra for the first time since its inception.

This will also be the first time that the tournament's roster will include players ranked within the Top 50 on the international circuit, providing Gujarat's tennis fans with an opportunity to witness world-class tennis action in the stadium.

Tennis Premier League Season 7 is scheduled from December 9 to 14 at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.