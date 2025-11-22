Arunachal Guv Calls For Optimum Utilisation Of PM Gatishakti Repository

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday emphasised that every department of the state must make full and effective use of the PM GatiShakti repository while planning and executing developmental projects.

The Governor, during a meeting at Raj Bhavan, reviewed the implementation and utilisation of PM GatiShakti in the state.

He said that the powerful platform, with its wealth of integrated data, can significantly enhance the State's ability to plan smarter, avoid delays, and ensure better coordination across sectors.

The Governor further suggested that, in addition to GatiShakti, the state should consider developing its own dedicated application, an integrated digital tool designed to support governance.

He said that such an application would help officials analyse data more efficiently, plan projects with greater precision, and monitor progress in real time. This would assist in efficient governance, strengthen administrative effectiveness and also ensure that development reaches people faster and more transparently, he said.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd) also advised the officials to explore applications for Vibrant Village Programme monitoring and analysis, disaster management, anti-drugs and agri-horticultural projects.

State Chief Secretary, Manish Gupta, Commissioner (Planning), Ankur Garg, briefed the Governor about the PM Gatishakti portal and its processes, while the Director, Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre, Dr H. Dutta, presented a PowerPoint presentation on its applications.

Secretary Planning, R.K. Sharma, Secretary Information Technology, Sonal Swaroop, Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre Scientist, Dr S. Acharjee and PM GatiShakti Data Centre Young Professional, Wapol Mosang, attended the meeting.

On the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'PM Gati Shakti' initiative during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

PM Gati Shakti incorporates the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and state Governments, such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, and UDAN. The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) has onboarded 44 Central Ministries and 36 states and Union Territories.