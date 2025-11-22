Owaisi Thanks Seemanchal People After Winning 5 Seats In Bihar Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 22 (IANS) Following AIMIM's victory on five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, party chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday thanked the people of the Seemanchal region.

Addressing a public meeting in Jokihat, Kishanganj, he described the mandate as a great blessing from Allah and expressed deep gratitude for the support extended to his party.

Asaduddin Owaisi said he would never forget the respect the people of Seemanchal have given to AIMIM and assured them that he will continue raising the voice of the region.

He added that by ensuring AIMIM's success, the people of Seemanchal have sent a strong message to the entire country-one that will also resonate in Uttar Pradesh by giving strength to the poor there.

Urging the local MLA to remain dedicated to public service, he said,“When you work for the people today, Allah will bless you with success.”

Reiterating his gratitude, Owaisi said the people's trust has proved that a united Seemanchal does not need support from any other political force.

“Today, others have lost their sleep,” he remarked.

Admitting that mistakes may have been made, Owaisi said,“We are human beings; we make mistakes. We may be guilty, but not traitors.”

He called the election success a blessing from God and vowed to protect and strengthen it. He promised that shortcomings would be corrected and mistakes would not be repeated.

Owaisi assured that he would continue visiting Seemanchal and would also travel to areas where AIMIM did not win, to thank the people there as well.

Without naming the RJD, he also took an indirect swipe at the party, saying,“Those whom I once helped are now crying. People sitting in Patna considered me weak.”

During the 2020 Assembly election, AIMIM had won five seats in the Seemanchal region of Bihar. However, four of them later joined RJD.