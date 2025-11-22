Defence Management Officers Study Andaman And Nicobar Command's Jointness

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The synergy achieved among the three Services and the Indian Coast Guard in monitoring and coordinated execution was on display during the visit of officers of the Higher Defence Management Course, College of Defence Management (CDM), to the Andaman and Nicobar Command, an official said on Saturday.

During the Forward Area Tour, the delegation was briefed on capability development projects of the IAF in the Island territory and capabilities of the Amphibious Brigade, said Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) on X.

“At the Joint Operations Centre, officers were briefed on recent operational activities, including the ongoing 'Op Castle Bay', which has exemplified high degree of jointness, integration, and synergy achieved among the three Services and the Indian Coast Guard in monitoring, situational awareness, and coordinated execution at #ANC,” said the HQ IDS.

A capability demonstration highlighted how contingencies in the Island Territories are effectively managed, it said.

In another development, the HQ IDS said, a six-day Management Development Programme on Research Methodology conducted at the CDM culminated on Saturday.

“The programme was attended by 29 mid-level officers from the Indian Armed Forces. The intensive sessions covered contemporary research concepts, tools, and techniques, aimed at developing analytical skills and promoting evidence-based decision-making,” said the HQ IDS.

Through hands-on workshops and project work, participants applied scientific research methods to address real-life operational and organisational challenges, it said.

Earlier, a delegation of officers from the Higher Defence Management Course, CDM, undertook a visit to Headquarters, Konark Corps and the affiliated Aviation Brigade.

The team received an in-depth briefing on the operational preparedness and contours of ongoing capability development initiatives of the Corps.

The interaction enabled focused discussions on prevailing operational challenges, force modernisation and the integration of cutting-edge technology. The visit provided invaluable exposure to ground realities for the officers and enhanced jointmanship, it said.