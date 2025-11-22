Myanmar's Durian Industry Gears Up For International Exports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Yangon: Myanmar is preparing to enter the global durian market, with plans to start exports between 2026 and 2027, Kyaw Min, chairman of the Myanmar Durian Producers and Exporters Association, told Xinhua on Saturday.

Preparations are already underway, including the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) registration process and efforts to produce both fresh and value-added durian products, he added.

The association hopes to invite foreign investors, experts, and businesspeople to support value-added durian processing in Myanmar, he said.

Myanmar's durian industry is expected to develop rapidly, generating foreign income through exports, he added.

To raise Myanmar's profile, Myint Sein, trustee of Ayeyarwady Durian Producers and Exporters Cluster, has been promoting the country's durian at international events such as China-ASEAN Expo and Asia Durian Summit.

He emphasized that such events allow Myanmar to showcase its potential, meet international entrepreneurs, and explore new export markets for both durian and bamboo.

"We have good soil, labor, and raw materials," he said. "What we need now is technology, machinery, investment, and strong markets."

"Most of our growers are not wealthy because they cannot yet produce value-added products. Promoting value addition can significantly improve their income and livelihoods," he added.

Durian cultivation is expanding in Myanmar, with about 60,000 acres nationwide, including over 4,000 acres in Yangon. Major growing areas include Kayin state, Mon state, Tanintharyi region, Bago region, Yangon region, and Ayeyarwady region, Myint Sein said.

Although Myanmar has abundant land, the country still lacks large-scale production and processing capacity. Strengthening cooperation and upgrading technology could help Myanmar achieve significant export growth, he said.

"Development of Myanmar's durian industry will uplift local farmers and contribute significantly to the nation's economic growth," he said.