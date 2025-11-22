Qatar Urges Swift Implementation Of UN Security Council Resolution, Full Israeli Withdrawal From Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The State of Qatar has called for the prompt and sincere implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2803, issued on November 17, 2025.

The resolution calls for the complete withdrawal of Israel from Gaza, the establishment of a local government composed of Gazans, and the initiation of reconstruction efforts, seen as a first step toward realizing the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

This came in a statement delivered by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar and its Permanent Representative to the UN and International Organizations in Vienna Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, before the session of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) held in Vienna, addressing the situation in Palestine.

His Excellency highlighted the dire conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories, condemning the continued killing and displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza by Israeli occupation forces, as well as the violence perpetrated by settlers with the support of the Israeli government. He urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian and other Arab territories and to support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide committed against the Palestinian people do not expire with time, calling for accountability for the perpetrators and urging relevant international organizations to fulfill their roles in this regard.

His Excellency also appealed to all countries and humanitarian and relief organizations, especially the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people to alleviate the catastrophic conditions they are enduring under siege and occupation.