South African President To G20: Pluralism Significant In Face Of Global Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday affirmed significance of "pluralism" in the face of global challenges, marking inauguration of the G20 Summit held in Johannesburg.
Cooperation and partnerships constitute the sole avenue for tackling "economic divisions and attaining sustainable development," president Ramaphosa said at the summit opening session. Excerpts of his statement were picked up in Rabat.
Prosperous economies stimulate investments and trade while geopolitical conflicts threaten future of "a unified globe," he said, affirming that his country was keen on listing the development priorities in the summit agenda.
US President Donald Trump is not partaking in the summit, the first to be held in Africa. Ukraine and the climate are among the top topics that would be debated during the event.
South Africa is chair of the current summit edition. The rotating post had been held by Indonesia, 2022, India, 2023, and Brazil, 2024.
The G20 member states, populated by two thirds of the globe's nations, put out 85 percent of the world products. (end)

