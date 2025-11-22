403
Union Minister Of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh Visits Northern Indian Textile Research Association, Ghaziabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22 November 2025, Delhi: Union Textiles Minister Shri Giriraj Singh visited Northern Indian Textile Research Association (NITRA) today and inspected the Milkweed (Aak) crop being cultivated on the campus. The Union Minister appreciated NITRA's pioneering research on Aak/Milkweed, noting that it has the potential to bring a revolution in the textile sector. The minister also mentioned that this is one of the smart-age fibres and NITRA has already transferred this technology to several leading companies, and in discussion with others for adopting it.
During this visit, Shri Giriraj Singh formally dedicated India's first Manikin Flame Test System, installed at NITRA, Ghaziabad, to the nation and the industry. Speaking about the newly installed Manikin Flame Test System, the Minister said that it will benefit not only the textile industry but also the steel, oil, gas, petroleum, railways, and chemical sectors. This testing system will help protect the lives of workers in high-risk environments.
Dr. M. S. Parmar, Director General, NITRA added that this technology strengthens the importance of protective clothing and helps determine the exact type of protective wear required for different industries.
In conclusion, the Union minister urged the industries to develop more Milkweed-based products and take forward NITRA's research in India and abroad. All industrial sectors are also encouraged to utilize the Manikin Flame Test Facility and other services offered by the Centre of Excellence in Protective Textiles, NITRA, under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.
