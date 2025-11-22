Water Loss Down 4.4% In 3Rd Quarter

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 22 (Petra) – Water loss was reduced by 4.4% in the third quarter of the year, bringing total loss across all regions of the Kingdom to 40.9%, compared to 45.3% in the same period last year, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said Saturday. It owed the drop to government efforts.In line with the National Water Strategy 2023-2040 and the Water Loss Reduction Strategy, efforts were stepped up through the introduction of modern technologies for managing, distributing, and controlling water resources, enhancing digital transformation, engaging the private sector in pipeline maintenance, and improving the efficiency of meter reading and billing processes, achieving 98% accuracy, the ministry said in a statement.The number of maintenance teams was also increased, and one million faulty water meters were replaced, half of which were in areas served by the "Miyahuna" company, it said.The ministry also pointed to crackdowns on violations, with over 11,519 assaults on main lines detected in 2025, saving 10.8 million cubic meters of water in the third quarter, and approximately 31.4 million cubic meters for the whole year.The campaigns positively impacted the water supply to the public in all regions and ensured a natural supply and an enhanced quality water service in the Kingdom, it said.The Ministry stressed that reducing water loss is a top priority for the sector as partnerships with the local private sector, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, have led to a cumulative reduction in water loss of 5.3 percent from the beginning of the year until the end of the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2024.The water loss reduction strategy, launched in 2021, has successfully lowered annual losses from 52.5 percent in 2021/2022 to approximately 2 percent annually, it said.Loss reduction projects included restructuring distribution areas through dividing main areas into sub-areas to facilitate monitoring and manage pressures, as well as using modern accounting systems and mobile applications.