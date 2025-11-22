EU Countries Commemorate Victims Of Holodomor In Ukraine And Draw Parallels With Present

В Одесі вшанували пам'ять жертв Голодомору / Фото: Ніна Ляшонок, Укрінформ

According to Ukrinform, they wrote about this on the social network X.

In particular, Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna recalled that the Holodomor was a genocide carried out by the totalitarian USSR regime against Ukrainians.

“Today, Russia again uses genocidal methods on Ukrainian soil...The memory of the Holodomor strengthens Ukraine's resistance and helps the world understand the nature of Russia's modern war - rooted in repression, imperialism, and the weaponization of human suffering. As in Stalin's time, these crimes aim to break Ukraine's identity, culture, and will to exist as an independent nation,” he wrote.

“Famine was a punishment for Ukrainian resistance during the Soviet occupation. Russia continues toying with food supply & trade as a weapon, using hunger to win geopolitical advantages across the globe,” Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

“Today we remember Holodomor and honour the millions of Ukrainians who died in the man-made famine of 1932–33. Ninety years later, the Kremlin is once again committing serious violations of international law in Ukraine. The Commission of Inquiry has concluded systematic and widespread torture of Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war. Accountability must prevail,” emphasized Sweden's Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Stenergard.

“The famine orchestrated by the Stalinist regime killed millions of Ukrainians. Hunger must never be a weapon!” Austria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

“On the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomor, we commemorate millions who perished in the man-made famine designed to destroy Ukraine's people. Despite the terrible suffering and human loss, it did not break the Ukrainian spirit. Today, Russia is once again attempting to erase Ukraine's nation and identity. Ukraine shall prevail,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia said in its statement.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, November 22, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomors. This day of remembrance is observed annually on the fourth Saturday of November, as mandated by presidential decrees from 1998 and 2007.

