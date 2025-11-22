BVI Issues Revised National Strategic Action Plan To Advance AML/CFT/CPF Reforms

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The government of the Virgin Islands has published its Revised National Strategic Action Plan (

In accordance with its methodology, the National Strategic Action Plan agreed on 25th April 2025, has been actively monitored and reviewed by the National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Coordinating Committee (NAMLCC).

Strong progress has been made since the initial publication of the Action Plan, with several actions now completed and the remaining refined with additional actions underway.

Approved by NAMLCC on 30 October 2025, the Revised Action Plan reflects the Government's continued commitment to ensuring that remaining deliverables are implemented in a transparent, risk-based and coordinated manner by law enforcement agencies, competent authorities and key stakeholders throughout the remainder of the strategic period.

The Revised Action Plan is designed to strengthen delivery across the following critical areas, including:



Legislative reform and enforcement;

Beneficial ownership transparency;

Risk-based supervision of financial and non-financial businesses;

ML investigations and asset recovery;

Proportional and dissuasive sanction powers;

Enhanced intelligence gathering and analysis;

International cooperation and information exchange; Public outreach and private sector engagement.

Premier, Natalio D. Wheatley, chairman of NAMLCC, stated:

“This Revised Action Plan reflects the seriousness with which the Virgin Islands approaches its responsibility to prevent financial crime. It is a clear signal of our intent to implement risk-based reforms in a timely and coordinated manner, ensuring our legal and institutional frameworks remain aligned with the highest global standards while upholding our reputation as a trusted international financial centre.”

Progression of the Revised Action Plan will continue to be actively monitored by NAMLCC, with regular reporting from lead and partner agencies. The Revised Action Plan remains a dynamic document, subject to further refinements, ensuring the Virgin Islands continues to respond rapidly to emerging threats and changes to international standards, thereby protecting the integrity of the Territory's financial system.

The Revised Action Plan is now available and reinforces the Virgin Islands' ongoing commitment to full transparency, accountability, and good governance in the fight against financial crime.

