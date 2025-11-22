Russians Attack Car With Drone In Kherson Region, Injuring Civilians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian occupiers attacked a civilian car near the village of Ingulets in the Darivka community with a drone. As a result of the enemy strike, a 50-year-old man suffered blast and open head injuries,” the report said.

According to the report, doctors assess the victim's condition as serious.

An ambulance crew also took a 24-year-old resident to the hospital in moderate condition. He was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the back and head.

As reported, on the morning of November 22, Russian troops shelled the village of Kizomys in the Kherson region with artillery, killing a 77-year-old woman.