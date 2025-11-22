Ukraine And U.S. Launch Consultations On Possible Parameters Of Future Peace Agreement Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side approaches this process with a clear understanding of its own interests.

“This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at aligning our vision for the next steps. We value the involvement of the American side and its readiness for a substantive discussion. Ukraine will continue to act responsibly, professionally, and consistently - as required by our national security,” Umerov noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on November 21 that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House's plan for ending the war unleashed by Russia.

That same day, in his address, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine may now face the risk of losing a key partner or its dignity. He assured that he would work to establish a constructive dialogue with the principal partner.

On November 22, Zelensky signed a decree establishing a Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with Russian representatives, to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Photo: Umerov/Facebook