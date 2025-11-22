Zelensky Establishes Delegation To Participate In Peace Negotiations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Decree No. 854/2025 has been published on the President's website.

The delegation includes:



Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak (head of the delegation),

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov,

Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov,

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov,

Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko,

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya,

First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Yevhenii Ostrianskyi,

Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Poklad, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President, Oleksandr Bevz.

The head of the delegation is authorized to:



Introduce changes to the composition of the Ukrainian delegation with the President's approval; Engage, in the prescribed manner, and to ensure the work of the delegation, employees of state bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations (with the consent of their heads), as well as academic advisers and experts (subject to their consent).

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is tasked with ensuring the financing of expenses related to the participation of the Ukrainian delegation in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

Ukraine and U.S. launch consultations on possible parameters of future peace agreement – Umerov

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on November 21 that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House's plan for ending the Russian war.

Earlier, U.S. media circulated information that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with the Kremlin to develop a new plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

According to a publication by Axios, the plan comprises 28 points. It is divided into four general categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future relations between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, following a conversation with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, stated on Friday that Ukraine, the United States, and Europe would work at the level of advisers to ensure that the path to peace becomes truly workable

Photo: Office of the President