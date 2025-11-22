Quran Museum In Mecca Offers A Visual, Spiritual Journey Through The Holy Book

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Mecca: In the heart of the Hira Cultural District, the Quran Museum stands as a testament to the magnificence and universality of the Holy Book, and to the reverence and care Muslims have shown in preserving and documenting it throughout the ages.

The museum harmoniously blends the authenticity of Quranic heritage with the spirit of modern museology, offering a unique intellectual and spiritual destination for visitors to Mecca. It features an extensive array of interactive technologies and rare artifacts.

Inaugurated last March, the museum houses some of the rarest Qurans from various Islamic eras, including ancient manuscripts and historical copies. Among its treasures is the world's largest Quran, as well as a remarkable mosaic panel that reflects the devotion of Muslims to the Holy Book and their artistic ingenuity in preserving it.



Saudi AI firm Humain inks Nvidia deal as US allows chip sales

Trump designates Saudi Arabia major non-NATO ally

Qatar's Jo Shen wins gold at Arab Women's Rapid Chess Championship in Kuwait Amir participates in G20 Summit

Read Also

This makes the museum one of the most significant landmarks dedicated to safeguarding and showcasing the legacy of the Quran through a rich visual narrative that highlights the beauty of Arabic calligraphy and the enduring history of Quranic preservation.

Strategically located at the foot of Mount Hira, the museum enhances the spiritual experience of its visitors by linking the sanctity of the place with the sacredness of the message.

It serves as a distinguished educational and spiritual stop for pilgrims, Umrah performers, and those passionate about Islamic heritage.