HI Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether The Sale Of Hillenbrand, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for $32.00 per share in cash is fair to Hillenbrand shareholders.
The investigation concerns whether Hillenbrand and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Hillenbrand shareholders; (2) determine whether Lone Star is underpaying for Hillenbrand; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Hillenbrand shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.
On behalf of Hillenbrand shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
