Anaswara Rajan Plays Chandrakala In Pradeep Advaitham's Sports Drama 'Champion'

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) The makers of director Pradeep Advaitham's sports drama 'Champion' on Saturday revealed that actress Anaswara Rajan plays a character called Chandrakala in the film.

On Saturday, the makers of the film dropped a glimpse video for the film's first single 'Gira Gira Gingiraagirey'. The glimpse video shines the spotlight on Chandrakala, played by Anaswara Rajan.

Production house Swapna Cinemas took to its X timeline to share the glimpse video. It wrote, "Presenting the glimpse of CHANDRAKALA from #Champion...

She's all set to conquer your hearts. First Single #GiraGiraGingiraagirey releasing on November 25th."

The film is a joint production between Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, with Zee Studios presenting it.

While the teaser introduced audiences to the fierce determination of Michael C Williams,the glimpse video introduces Chandrakala as a strong-willed village belle with dreams much bigger than her surroundings. She longs to shine as a drama artist and eventually establish her own troupe.

Anaswara Rajan's scenes seem to radiate charm, ambition, and liveliness, making it clear that her character is very pivotal to the plot. The glimpse video also showcases some delightful chemistry between the characters of Roshan and Anaswara, positioning their love story as a central, heartwarming layer of 'Champion'.

The track, the music of which has been composed by Mickey J Meyer, promises to be a soothing and melodic delight. Ram Miriyala's charismatic vocals hint at a song that beautifully captures Chandrakala's world and spirit.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team. While music for the film is by Mickey J Meyer, production design is by National Award winner Thota Tharani. Cinematography is by R Madhie, who brings the visuals to life with immersive frames and striking color palettes, and editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

'Champion' is scheduled to hit screens on Christmas on December 25, this year.