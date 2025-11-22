Rwanda: Ambassador GAO Wenqi Accompanies Prime Minister Nsengiyumva On An Inspection Of Nyabarongo II Hydro Power Project

MENAFN - African Press Organization) KIGALI, Rwanda, November 22, 2025/APO Group/ --

On November 21, Ambassador GAO Wenqi accompanied Rt Hon. Justin Nsengiyumva, Prime Minister of Rwanda to the site of the Nyabarongo II Hydro Power Project. They received a progress report from the project contractor and conducted an on-site inspection of the project dam, water diversion tunnel, and held discussions with enterprise representatives. Hon. Jimmy Gasore, Minister of Infrastructure, Hon. Marie-Solange Kayisire, Minister of State for Local Government, Hon. Godfrey Kabera, Minister of State in Charge of the National Treasury, Hon. Alice Kayitesi, Governor of Southern Province, heads of relevant Rwandan ministries and departments, Counselor GAO Zhiqiang accompanied the delegation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Rwanda.