Leftist New York Mayor-Elect Faces Trump In White House Showdown

Washington: Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old political insurgent who rocketed from obscurity to win City Hall earlier this month, had taken on Trump in a bruising war of words, likening the Republican to "bad landlords... taking advantage of their tenants."

Washington watchers were bracing for sparks to fly when the self-described Democratic socialist met the Republican leader who has in turn branded the mayor-elect a "communist" and suggested the Ugandan-born New Yorker should be deported.

But the Oval Office summit was instead the embodiment of civility as a beaming Trump, 79, praised Mamdani's historic election win, said he could do a "great job," and called him a "man who really wants to see New York be great again."

"We're going to be helping him to make everybody's dream come true: having a strong and very safe New York," Trump said.

Mamdani described the face-to-face as "very productive" and spoke of the leaders' "shared admiration and love" for America's financial capital and largest city.

By dinnertime, Trump had shared multiple photographs of the White House meeting on his Truth Social platform, gushing that "It was a Great Honor meeting Zohran Mamdani, the new Mayor of New York City!"

The about-face caused some conservative figures to recoil, with prominent far-right activist Laura Loomer framing the unexpected cordiality as a harbinger of political disaster.

"The Democrats will have a land slide in the midterms after today," she wrote on X. "How will the GOP campaign ahead of 2026 if Mamdani and his policies are now considered rational?"

Both men hail from the Queens borough of New York City and both are masters of political theater -- but their styles couldn't be more different, with Trump thriving on bombast and grievance as Mamdani pitches affordability and inclusion.

Political analysts had warned that Mamdani could be walking into a Zelensky-like situation. For weeks they had traded barbs, with Trump threatening to make life difficult for the young political upstart.



Political lightning strike

But Trump repeatedly offered his support for Mamdani -- even telling reporters it was "OK" for the younger politician to have called him a "despot."

"I've been called much worse than a despot. So it's not that insulting. Maybe he'll change his mind after we get to working together," a conciliatory Trump said, adding that he hoped Mamdani would be "a really great mayor."

For his part, Mamdani noted that many New Yorkers had backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election "because of that focus on cost of living."

"And I'm looking forward to working together to deliver on that affordability," he said.

It was all a far cry from the barbs the pair had exchanged in the run-up to the meeting.

Mamdani's rise has been nothing short of electric. Virtually unknown a year ago, he stormed the political barricades with a campaign promising rent freezes, free buses, and city-run grocery stores -- while flooding social media with upbeat videos and dialed-up charisma.

He didn't just win -- he shattered records, pulling in more than one million votes, the first New York mayoral candidate to do so since 1969.

Yet the firebrand progressive set to become New York's first Muslim mayor has shown flashes of pragmatism, soothing centrists wary of a radical shake-up.

He reappointed incumbent police commissioner Jessica Tisch, a steady hand popular with rank-and-file officers, and named veteran bureaucrat Dean Fuleihan as his first deputy mayor -- signs of continuity amid his promised revolution.

On the campaign trail, Mamdani cast himself as part of the anti-Trump resistance, but he has since stressed his desire to work with the president on the "national crisis of affordability."