Qatar Hosts First Arab Cyber Exercise

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar today hosted the first Arab Cyber Exercise, held as part of the National Cyber Drill organized by the National Cyber Security Agency in its 12th edition under the theme "Cross-Border Attacks."

The exercise, which brings together 21 Arab countries and the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers, aims to enhance joint cooperation among Arab states in the field of cybersecurity, strengthen collective action, and promote the exchange of expertise in a way that supports cyber readiness and digital security and stability in the region.

On this occasion, General Director of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi stated that the nature of cross-border threats targeting the region's digital infrastructure has created a new security reality that requires specialized preparedness and proactive awareness.

Al Hammadi emphasized that the scenario designed by the National Cyber Security Agency this year was crafted with great precision to account for the specific operational environments of official cybersecurity institutions and centers in each country.

He explained that National Cyber Drills in the State of Qatar have been conducted since 2013 and serve as a benchmark for assessing the readiness of institutions and entities in responding to cyber risks. These exercises enhance institutional and economic development and have become an annual national practice and an important management tool aimed at identifying and addressing gaps, as well as evaluating the effectiveness of response and recovery strategies to minimize impacts on the society, the economy, and the sustainability of national stability.

For its part, the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers affirmed the importance of the exercise in strengthening cooperation among Arab countries and exchanging expertise in cybersecurity as a strategic step toward advancing the region's cybersecurity ecosystem.

The First Arab Cyber Exercise 2025 comes as part of a strategic approach to strengthening the joint Arab cybersecurity framework and confronting cross-border digital threats