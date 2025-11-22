Amir Participates In G20 Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Johannesburg: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani took part in the G20 Summit 2025, held under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" at the Johannesburg Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The summit was attended by a number of Their Excellencies and Highnesses leaders of the G20 member states, heads of government and delegations, and representatives of regional and international organizations.

Members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir also attended the summit.