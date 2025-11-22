Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Participates In G20 Summit

2025-11-22 07:08:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Johannesburg: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani took part in the G20 Summit 2025, held under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" at the Johannesburg Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The summit was attended by a number of Their Excellencies and Highnesses leaders of the G20 member states, heads of government and delegations, and representatives of regional and international organizations.

Members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir also attended the summit.

The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

