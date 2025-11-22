AFU Repel Russian Mechanized Assault Near Mala Tokmachka
“The enemy has once again entrenched itself 'forever' in the Tavria steppes. Another attempt at a mechanized assault, on November 21, ended like all previous ones - in complete rout,” the statement reads.
Overall, in the first hours of the mechanized assault, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed eight pieces of equipment, including a tank and an MT-LB tracked armoured fighting vehicle. Enemy personnel losses amounted to 28.
At the same time, the military noted that today, Russian war correspondents are writing on their Telegram channels that in the area of Mala Tokmachka, their forces are allegedly building up their presence and continuing a clearing operation.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 08:00 on November 22, 250 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defence Forces and Russian invaders were recorded along the front line.
